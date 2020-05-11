ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Lowered to $7.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.60.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 11.90. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,563,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $15,972,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,123,698 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,943. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 144,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.