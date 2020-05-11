Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acer Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.79. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

