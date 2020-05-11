ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of ACAD opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,702,030.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,268,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 749,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

