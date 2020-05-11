ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,268,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after buying an additional 749,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

