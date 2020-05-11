ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,702,030.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

