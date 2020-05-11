80,300 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 294,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
MRVL stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
