80,300 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 294,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

MRVL stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

