80,100 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Corteva by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Corteva by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 523,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 388,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank raised Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.