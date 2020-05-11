6,300 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $156,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $332.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total transaction of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,030,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $17,443,305 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

