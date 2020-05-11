5,196 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THD. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

THD stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09.

