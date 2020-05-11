3,161 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $159.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

