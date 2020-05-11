2,086 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $27.38 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Several analysts have commented on EPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

