16,200 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $136.13 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.42.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,304.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,482,773 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

