13,100 Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Shares of STE stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

