Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $60.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 69.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZYME. TheStreet lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

