Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $215,000 in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $118.03 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

