Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

