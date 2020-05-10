Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,853. 52.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

