Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $130.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

