Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 6,185.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.56% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 107,526 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.15 million, a P/E ratio of -308.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

