Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Raised to $54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

WPM stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.67, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,561,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,256,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,971 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,093,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,068,000 after purchasing an additional 669,186 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

