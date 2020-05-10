Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of WPM opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 160.67, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

