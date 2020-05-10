Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,325,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $903,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

