Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

