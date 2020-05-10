Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

