WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

