Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 748 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.