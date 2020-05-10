Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 748 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,930.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
