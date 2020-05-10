Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

