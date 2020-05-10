Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. ING Groep NV grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

