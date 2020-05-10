W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of W W Grainger worth $807,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,695,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

W W Grainger stock opened at $285.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.96. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

