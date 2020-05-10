W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,598,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272,706 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.35% of W. R. Berkley worth $813,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.