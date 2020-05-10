Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,930.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

