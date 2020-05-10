VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,473 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,085,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.