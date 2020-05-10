Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 333,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

In related news, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

