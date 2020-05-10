UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 145,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of UDR by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

