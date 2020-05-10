UBS Group Lowers Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $136.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

NYSE:HON opened at $136.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

