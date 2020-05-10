UBS Group Increases Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $265.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $254.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.