Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $38.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

