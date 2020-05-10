Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

