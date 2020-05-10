Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

