Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 734.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 511.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 1,300.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

