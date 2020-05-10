Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $140.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TECD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

