TD Securities Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $15.50

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

NYSE:EQT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.37. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EQT by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EQT by 80.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

