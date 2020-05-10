TD Securities Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$2.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.33.

TSE:KEL opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million and a P/E ratio of 34.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.08.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

