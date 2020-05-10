SVB Leerink Cuts FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $80.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.66% from the stock’s current price.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Get FibroGen alerts:

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686 over the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FibroGen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FibroGen by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.