SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

STKL stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $271.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.62.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $335.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SunOpta by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SunOpta by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in SunOpta by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

