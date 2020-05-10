Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 611 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.78. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

