Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,398. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.