Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $721,455,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,714,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,121,000 after buying an additional 359,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lear by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,733,000 after buying an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,032,000 after buying an additional 872,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

NYSE LEA opened at $101.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

