State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,300 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

NYSE EOG opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

