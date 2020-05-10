State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $719.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $691.53 and a 200 day moving average of $735.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 123.66% and a net margin of 18.38%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $715.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

